Chase ends in crash that sends driver to hospital, poles damaged

By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 4:48 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A chase involving a stolen vehicle ended in a crash that damaged two utility poles in Lockland early Tuesday, according to Lockland police.

Officers called Duke Energy to the scene and briefly closed North Wayne Avenue between Walnut Avenue and Mulberry Street.

Power appears to remain on in the area. Duke Energy quickly cleared the scene and police reopened the road.

This started as a traffic stop in the area of Vine and 66th streets in at 3:43 a.m., according to Hamilton County dispatchers.

A chase ensued on North Wayne Avenue.

That’s where police say the fleeing vehicle hit two utility poles just before 4 a.m. The male driver got out and ran off but police say they apprehended him about a block away.

The driver was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with minor injuries, police say.

It’s not clear yet what charges he will face.

Police say they found a handgun inside the stolen vehicle.

FOX19 NOW remains on the scene and will continue to update this breaking story.

