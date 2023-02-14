Cold start for Valentine’s Day ahead of warmer, windy air

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Valentine’s Day is off to a chilly start Tuesday morning with temperatures in the 20s,

Much of the day will be quiet. Clouds will increase and thicken as the high reaches the mid-50s.

Chances of rain will return in the late afternoon and evening.

Showers will end before dawn Wednesday.

Wednesday will be a very warm and dry day as a strong warm front passes through with a mix of sun and clouds.

This front will bring windy conditions too, and that will allow highs to reach the upper 60s and even low 70s, which will be close to record highs for part of the Tri-State.

It also is bringing a Wind Advisory for much of the day Wednesday.

A ***WIND ADVISORY*** has been issued for the FOX19 NOW viewing area for more information check https://t.co/7aIb5zSh4c or the radar screen of the First Alert Weather App. pic.twitter.com/AqNGncz4je — Frank Marzullo (@FOX19Frank) February 14, 2023

The surge of warm air will continue on Thursday, but with rain showers, thunderstorms and cloud cover, it will not be as warm as Wednesday.

There will be another round of rain and even thunderstorms Thursday afternoon and evening.

Some of those storms could be strong.

Otherwise, it will be another windy day.

Because of the impacts of the storms, winds and threat of downpours, it’ll be disruptive both Thursday morning and Thursday evening, making it a First Alert Weather Day.

The rain and storms will be part of a low-pressure system that brings a very strong cold front Thursday night into Friday, which will allow temperatures to plummet and drier air takes over.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with highs steady in the mid-30s.

Friday will be windy, though wind chills will be a factor if you’ll be outside.

After a very cold end to the week, milder air quickly will return next weekend with continued dry conditions.

The long-range forecast for the Tri-State will be warmer and wetter than normal through the latter half of February with several chances of precipitation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.