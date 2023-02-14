Demolition on Tri-County Mall expected to begin in spring

Contests
New plans revealed for Tri-County Mall redevelopment
By Amber Jayanth
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 6:28 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
SPRINGDALE, Ohio (WXIX) - The next phase of redevelopment at Tri-County Mall is expected to begin with demolition toward the end of March or early April.

The mall will be replaced with a new mixed-use development called “Artisan Village”.

A representative for the company that is overseeing the project says it’s more than just adding new buildings, it’s about enhancing the lifestyle in the area.

“We’re trying to create a community within a community. Where people make friends. Where they enjoy a lifestyle, make memories where they want to be and stay. That’s the magic,” Michael VanHuss, managing principal, with Park Harbor Capital said.

VanHuss says the first phase of the construction will include a new hotel, 320,000 square feet of retail space, and 500 rental units.

There will also be bike trails, dog parks and green spaces.

VanHuss says the project did have a minor setback when they switched architectural firms.

“That slowed us down a little bit but in the process of doing that we were able to go back in and kind of re-evaluate how our site plan was designed and we came up with what we consider a much more efficient and better-balanced site plan,” he said.

VanHuss says the goal now is to finish the first phase of the project in 2024 or early 2025.

The entire $1.3 billion project is expected to be completed in the next eight to ten years.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

