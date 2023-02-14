Few Showers Possible Late Tuesday Evening

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Much of the Valentine’s Day will be quiet, chances of rain return in the late afternoon and evening. Otherwise, expect clouds to increase and thicken and high temps in the mid-50s. Rain showers will end around dawn Wednesday.

Wednesday will be a very warm day as a strong warm front passes through the tri-state. This front will bring windy conditions too, and that will allow highs to reach the upper 60s and even low 70s, which will be close to record highs for part of the tri-state! Conditions will be dry on Wednesday with a mix of sun and clouds.

The surge of warm air continues on Thursday, but with rain showers and thunderstorms, along with cloud cover in the FOX19 viewing area, Thursday will not be as warm as Wednesday.

Look for round one of steady rain, gusty winds, and standing water Thursday morning. There will be another round of rain and even thunderstorms Thursday afternoon and evening, and some of those storms could be strong to severe.

Even outside of thunderstorms, it will be another windy day. Because of the impacts of the storms, winds and threat of downpours, it’ll be disruptive both Thursday morning and Thursday evening. Because of this, Thursday is a First Alert Weather Day!

The rain and storms will be part of a low-pressure system that brings a very strong cold front Thursday night into Friday, which will allow temperatures to plummet and drier air take over. Friday will be mostly cloudy with highs steady in the mid-30s. Once again, Friday will be windy, though wind chills will be a factor if you’ll be outside.

After a very cold end to the week, milder air quickly returns next weekend with continued dry conditions.

The long-range forecast for the tri-state will be warm through the latter half of February and also be wetter than normal with numerous chances of precipitation moving into the FOX19 NOW viewing area.

