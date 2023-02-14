Former youth football coach convicted of sex crimes against girls wants early prison release

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A former Warren County youth football coach convicted of sex crimes against two young girls wants to be released from prison early.

Warren County Common Pleas Court Robert Peeler scheduled a March 15 hearing to consider the request from 44-year-old Eric Schmidt, court records show.

He’s been in a medium-security state prison for men in Noble County for more than 15 months, serving a 3.5-year sentence, state records show.

In October 2020, a Warren County grand jury indicted the former Kings football program assistant coach with one count of rape, two counts of gross sexual imposition and two counts of public indecency.

A year later, a jury found him guilty of gross sexual imposition. They acquitted him on charges of rape and public indecency, court records show.

The jury could not reach a verdict on other charges of gross sexual imposition and public indecency.

Schmidt pleaded no contest to one count of public indecency in exchange for the second gross sexual imposition charge being dropped, for which he received 30 days to run concurrently with the 3.5 years, according to his request for early release.

Schmidt was accused of having sexual contact with two 12-year-old girls in April 2015 and September 2019 in Mason, according to Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell.

He described the girls as “acquaintances” of Schmidt and his family.

