Gov. DeWine updates train derailment in East Palestine

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WXIX) - Gov. Mike DeWine will be joined by other state officials to give an update on the train derailment in East Palestine.

About 50 cars of the freight train derailed in a fiery crash on Feb. 3.

Three days later there was a controlled explosion of five of the cars which were carrying the chemical vinyl chloride.

After the explosion, the chemicals were drained into a ditch and set on fire.

Hundreds were evacuated as a result.

Now residents are concerned about the safety of their drinking water.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.