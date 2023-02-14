Gov. DeWine updates train derailment in East Palestine
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 2:40 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WXIX) - Gov. Mike DeWine will be joined by other state officials to give an update on the train derailment in East Palestine.
About 50 cars of the freight train derailed in a fiery crash on Feb. 3.
Three days later there was a controlled explosion of five of the cars which were carrying the chemical vinyl chloride.
After the explosion, the chemicals were drained into a ditch and set on fire.
Hundreds were evacuated as a result.
Now residents are concerned about the safety of their drinking water.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.