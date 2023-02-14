Contests
Gov. DeWine updates train derailment in East Palestine

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 2:40 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WXIX) - Gov. Mike DeWine will be joined by other state officials to give an update on the train derailment in East Palestine.

About 50 cars of the freight train derailed in a fiery crash on Feb. 3.

Three days later there was a controlled explosion of five of the cars which were carrying the chemical vinyl chloride.

After the explosion, the chemicals were drained into a ditch and set on fire.

Hundreds were evacuated as a result.

Now residents are concerned about the safety of their drinking water.

