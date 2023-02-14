Contests
Hamilton County Prosecutor: ‘We are not calling out judges’ in weekly crime review

Hamilton County Prosecutor Melissa Powers, a former judge herself, says the intent of the posts...
Hamilton County Prosecutor Melissa Powers, a former judge herself, says the intent of the posts is not to single out judges.
By Mike Schell
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 6:04 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Newly appointed Hamilton County Prosecutor Melissa Powers is continuing a tradition of posting sentencing and releasing examples of judges.

Powers, a former judge herself, says the intent of the posts is not to single out judges, but rather to inform the public of what is happening inside the Hamilton County Courthouse.

FOX19 NOW’s Mike Schell sat down with the new Hamilton County prosecutor to talk about picking up where Joe Deters left off.

