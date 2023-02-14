Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Coffee Talk
Black History Month

Maderia City Council hears from public about McDonald Commons Park project

Maderia City Council hears from public about McDonald Commons Park project
By Candice Hare
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 10:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Debate over the budget for the multi-million-dollar McDonald Commons Park renovation project in Madeira has been heating up, with a key point of contention proving to be whether or not to install a synthetic turf sports field.

Drive by McDonald Commons, and you will see work is underway as construction crews continue working to renovate the roughly 17-acre park.

Some Madeira City Councilmembers say soaring costs of construction and supplies means cuts may need to be made to stay on budget.

Weeks ago, it was revealed by the council that one of those cuts may come in the form of a partial artificial turf field. The feature some community members say was a big selling point for them when it came to greenlighting the project because it would help avoid draining issues they say have consistently plagued the park’s multiple soccer and baseball fields.

“We were sold a dream, and that dream is on the chopping block right now,” says Madeira Soccer President Kevin Helmick.

Monday’s Madeira City Council meeting was held in front of a near-capacity audience with the overwhelming majority saying they attended in support of the artificial turf.

Three possible options were presented to the council. Two options clocking in at $11.9 million and $12.7 million respectively did not include the partial artificial turf.

The partial artificial turf field feature was only available in the most expensive $13.4 million package. A package made possible by the expansion of budgetary excess funds and deferring bids for playground equipment and landscaping until a later date.

The financial feasibility of undertaking the option, including artificial turf, was discussed by the council. Some were concerned that it would not make a standard 10% reserve funding feasible.

“We have many projects, but we haven’t built a reserve into any of them,” said Madeira City Councilmember Alicia Camper.

The sway of more than 500 signatures on a petition and all public hearings in favor of the artificial turf proved significant.

“We have a couple of hundred taxpayers telling us how to spend their money - we just have to listen,” says Madeira City Councilmember Tim Brock.

Ultimately, the most expensive option, which includes the partial artificial turf field, passed unanimously to a round of applause.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Doctors call Dakota Evans a "Miracle ICU Man" after near fatal accident.
Union, Ky man seeks to bring his son home following accident
One person is injured after a shooting occurred early Sunday morning near UC's main campus,...
One person injured in shooting near UC’s main campus, police say
James Saylor
Goshen school bus driver fired after child porn found on computer: court docs
Multiple fire agencies arrived at a Hanover Township residence, but firefighters could not...
One dead in Hanover Township fire
Several cars were stolen from a the Chrysler dealership on Colerain Avenue Sunday night,...
Several cars stolen from Colerain Township dealership, police say

Latest News

The owner of the building housing Ahmad Hmoud’s shop, Omran & Raid LLC, sold the property to FC...
West End business owner outraged after short notice to vacate property
Brady McMillan, 25, of Florence, is also accused of asking a 12-year-old girl for sexual photos...
Man accused of pretending to be teenage boy to solicit naked photos from girls
Kenner Products toy designer visits Tri-State
Kenner Products toy designer visits Tri-State
Donations can be dropped off at Wyoming High School through Feb. 24.
Wyoming student collecting donations to help Turkey, Syria earthquake victims