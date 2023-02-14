Maderia City Council hears from public about McDonald Commons Park project

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Debate over the budget for the multi-million-dollar McDonald Commons Park renovation project in Madeira has been heating up, with a key point of contention proving to be whether or not to install a synthetic turf sports field.

Drive by McDonald Commons, and you will see work is underway as construction crews continue working to renovate the roughly 17-acre park.

Some Madeira City Councilmembers say soaring costs of construction and supplies means cuts may need to be made to stay on budget.

Weeks ago, it was revealed by the council that one of those cuts may come in the form of a partial artificial turf field. The feature some community members say was a big selling point for them when it came to greenlighting the project because it would help avoid draining issues they say have consistently plagued the park’s multiple soccer and baseball fields.

“We were sold a dream, and that dream is on the chopping block right now,” says Madeira Soccer President Kevin Helmick.

Monday’s Madeira City Council meeting was held in front of a near-capacity audience with the overwhelming majority saying they attended in support of the artificial turf.

Three possible options were presented to the council. Two options clocking in at $11.9 million and $12.7 million respectively did not include the partial artificial turf.

The partial artificial turf field feature was only available in the most expensive $13.4 million package. A package made possible by the expansion of budgetary excess funds and deferring bids for playground equipment and landscaping until a later date.

The financial feasibility of undertaking the option, including artificial turf, was discussed by the council. Some were concerned that it would not make a standard 10% reserve funding feasible.

“We have many projects, but we haven’t built a reserve into any of them,” said Madeira City Councilmember Alicia Camper.

The sway of more than 500 signatures on a petition and all public hearings in favor of the artificial turf proved significant.

“We have a couple of hundred taxpayers telling us how to spend their money - we just have to listen,” says Madeira City Councilmember Tim Brock.

Ultimately, the most expensive option, which includes the partial artificial turf field, passed unanimously to a round of applause.

