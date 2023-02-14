Man accused of pretending to be teenage boy to solicit naked photos from girls

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A Florence man faces several charges after investigators say he pretended to be a teenage boy to get naked photos from teenage girls on Snapchat.

Brady McMillan, 25, is currently out of jail after posting a $10,000, according to court documents.

Records allege he had several sexually graphic conversations with teenage girls, and investigators say McMillan confessed to soliciting nude photos from the teens.

Last week, McMillan was indicted on 11 counts of child pornography in Boone County, Boone County Sheriff’s Office Major Philip Ridgell says.

Major Ridgell says the investigation into the 25-year-old started last fall.

Court documents claim McMillian solicited naked pictures from several teenage girls, including two 16-year-olds and a 17-year-old, in the spring of 2022.

He is also accused of asking a 12-year-old girl for sexual photos over Snapchat.

“Obtaining, unlawfully, underage pictures or possessing or distributing [nude images] are all illegal and serious offenses,” Major Ridgell said of the allegations against McMillan.

The court records say investigators found McMillan from his IP address, and he later confessed to deputies and apologized for his actions.

“The authenticity of the internet is a concern because you don’t know who you’re talking to,” the major explains.

Major Ridgell urges parents to talk to their teens about the dangers of sending nude photos through social media.

The major stresses that predators often trade photos over the internet all over the world.

“You don’t know where those pictures are going to end up, and it may be something you can’t ever take back,” Major Ridgell says.

McMillian currently does not have another court date scheduled, records show.

If convicted on any of the charges, McMillan will have to register as a sex offender for at least 20 years.

FOX19 NOW did reach out to McMillan for comment but have not heard back.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.