Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Coffee Talk
Black History Month

Man repeatedly kicked ‘defenseless’ victim in head at Springdale hotel: court docs

Leroy White
Leroy White(Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 7:53 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 43-year-old Cincinnati man is accused of viciously attacking a “defenseless” victim by repeatedly kicking him in the head at a Springdale hotel.

Leroy White of Mt. Auburn is under arrest on a felonious assault charge.

He is held without bond at the Hamilton County Justice Center ad will appear before a judge there at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

According to court records, the alleged attack happened nearly two years ago, on June 12, 2021, in the parking lot at Super 8 hotel alongside Interstate 275 off Glensprings Drive and Springfield Pike/Ohio 4.

Springdale police were dispatched to the hotel for a male knocked unconscious, police wrote in an affidavit filed in Hamilton County Municipal Court.

The police investigation and officers reviewing the video surveillance footage revealed a suspect was unprovoked when he approached another man and “threw a punch to the victim’s head,” knocking him to the ground, police wrote in the sworn statement.

The suspect kicked the victim three times to his head, knocking the victim unconscious, the affidavit continues: While the victim “was defenseless on the ground, the suspect kicked (the victim) once again to the head.”

Springdale police say they identified White as the suspect with the public’s help through Crime Stoppers.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Saylor
Goshen school bus driver fired after child porn found on computer: court docs
Aaron Campbell, 31, was struck by a car Sunday evening after changing a woman's tire on I-71...
Man hit by car on I-71 while helping change a tire
Several cars were stolen from a the Chrysler dealership on Colerain Avenue Sunday night,...
Several cars stolen from Colerain Township dealership, police say
Adriana O. Kuch, 14, was described as an animal lover and a girl who helped children with...
4 charged over taped beating of teen who later took own life
Monte Wisecup, 35, is accused of killing a fellow inmate at Brown County Jail after the victim...
Man indicted on involuntary manslaughter charges after Brown County inmate dies

Latest News

Residents who wanted artificial turf at a Madeira park undergoing a multi-million renovation...
Madeira Council approves artificial turf for park renovation
Valentine's Day is off to a cold start Tuesday morning, but we will quickly warm into the 50s.
Cold start for Valentine’s Day ahead of warmer, windy air
Eric Smith
Suspect under arrest in Springdale gas station shooting
First Alert Video Forecast For Tuesday
Frank's First Alert Forecast