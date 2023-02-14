Contests
‘No risk to the public’: Tri-State water departments monitor chemical levels in Ohio River

Tri-State water departments are keeping an eye on water quality after a train derailed in East...
Tri-State water departments are keeping an eye on water quality after a train derailed in East Palestine, spilling chemicals into the Ohio River.
By Mary LeBus
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 3:49 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Multiple Tri-State counties will be monitoring their water quality after the train derailment in East Palestine released chemicals into the Ohio River.

Greater Cincinnati Water Works, Brown County Rural Water Association and Clermont County Water Resources Department each issued statements Tuesday letting residents know about the low levels of butyl acrylate detected in the Ohio River.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, butyl acrylate is a colorless liquid used to make plastics and can affect people’s respiratory system and cause irritation to the eyes and skin.

While the spill was over 300 miles away from the Greater Cincinnati Area, the Clermont County Water Resources Department says they may have to temporarily shut down their wellfield near the Ohio River bank if the concentrations of the chemical compound reach dangerous levels.

Nick Crossley with the Hamilton County Emergency Management Homeland Security says as the plume moves downstream, the chemicals will dilute more.

“By the time it comes down here, [the plume] could be completely dissipated,” he explained to the Hamilton County Board of Commissioners Tuesday afternoon.

Regarding the dead fish found throughout East Palestine, Hamilton County Public Health Commissioner Greg Kesterman reassured the board that the spill should not affect the Tri-State’s aquatic life either.

“My understanding, actually only in East Palestine where the event occurred, that 7.5-mile stretch of stream killed pretty much all of the fish and all aquatic life,” Kesterman explained. “Here in Ohio, down in Hamilton County, the water is still safe and once the plume reaches here, it is well-below public health standards and at this time there is no risk to the public.”

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine gave an update on the East Palestine train derailment Tuesday afternoon.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

