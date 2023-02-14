Some insurance companies look to stop insuring select Kia, Hyundai models

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two of the country’s biggest auto insurance, State Farm and Progressive, will stop issuing new insurance policies in certain cities for select Hyundai and Kia vehicles, according to a CNN report.

In January, both companies announced that due to a rise in KIA and Hyundai thefts, they would no longer issue insurance for those vehicles, the report reads.

However, State Farm said in a statement that their change is only temporary and only applies to certain cities like Denver, Colorado, and St. Louis, Missouri, CNN reported citing other reports.

According to CNN, Kia said vehicles built between 2011 and 2021 are impacted the most because the cars use a steel key to “insert and turn to start” the ignition, which was exposed in a 2021 TikTok challenge.

A spokesperson for Hyundai didn’t specify which years are impacted by the thefts, the report goes on to say.

Northside residents Ashley Parker, and Jacob Huber are among the recent victims of the KIA thefts.

“There was three guys that walked up to the KIA, got in the driver’s side, popped open all of the doors, and within a matter of minutes, they was all gone,” they recalled.

The couple says they were renting a black 2022 Kia Nero while Parker’s current car, also a KIA, was in the shop getting repairs.

Huber and Parker say they don’t know if the thieves forced their way into the vehicle or if the key was left inside.

“They had white gloves on,” the couple said of the suspects. “You could see in our video that they had white gloves on when they came to our car. You can tell it was premeditated.”

While the couple is unsure exactly how the thieves got inside the car, the article from CNN explains what makes the KIA and Hyundai a vehicle of choice.

The article states that some 2015-2019 model KIA and Hyundai SUVs and cars don’t have electronic immobilizers, which rely on a computer chip in the car and another in the key that communicate to confirm that the key belongs to that vehicle.

Without the key, an immobilizer should do just that stop the car from moving.

Immobilizers were standard equipment on 96% of vehicles sold for the 2015-2019, according to the Highway Loss Data Institute, but only 26% of Hyundais and Kias had them then.

For Parker, she says she’s worried because she just purchased a new KIA and fears her car won’t be insured and will possibly be stolen again.

“I’m concerned for my next car if they come back,” said Parker. “I don’t know what to do now, and the police said there’s nothing you can do other than lock your doors. It’s terrifying. I’m terrified. I don’t know what to do.”

KIA and Hyundai owners are asked to contact their insurance providers to check the status of their coverage plans to ensure they are not impacted going forwards.

