Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Coffee Talk
Black History Month

SPCA partners with Blue Ash company to connect dogs and humans on Valentine’s Day

SPCA partners with Blue Ash company to connect dogs and humans on Valentine’s Day
By Ashley Smith
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 4:59 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Valentine’s Day doesn’t have to be about finding a date with another person. It could also be about spending time or sharing your love with a furry friend.

It can be a tough decision to adopt a dog but a Tri-State company is putting a Valentine’s Day twist on finding that forever friend.

At SPCA Cincinnati, they hosted a special day date party with Upstream 360, a Blue Ash-based video production company.

Together, they created “Pup Connection.”

“We’re highlighting each dog individually in hopes to find their forever home like a dating app,” says Upstream 360 Project Manager Rachel Bresnahan.

Pup Connection features each dog with descriptions of their mannerisms, likes, and dislikes, and more.

The 14 dogs were selected because they are either older or have been in the shelter for a long period of time.

The hope is these dogs will be placed in their forever home this week to celebrate Valentine’s Day.

Best of all? The adoption fees will be free.

Upstream 360 has pledged to pay the fees for all 14 dogs.

Bresnahan says Upstream 360 is a very pet-friendly company that even encourages dogs to come to work with their owners.

“The very first question that I was asked in my interview was, ‘do you like dogs?’,” remembers Bresnahan. “So, it’s just the culture. It’s a dog-friendly office, everybody can bring your dog in, you can work with your best friend so to speak so that’s the best part of the culture.”

If you are looking for the perfect match for this Valentine’s Day, you can find more information here.

Upstream 360 has agreed to cover the adoption fees through this week at least.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Saylor
Goshen school bus driver fired after child porn found on computer: court docs
Aaron Campbell, 31, was struck by a car Sunday evening after changing a woman's tire on I-71...
Man hit by car on I-71 while helping change a tire
Several cars were stolen from a the Chrysler dealership on Colerain Avenue Sunday night,...
Several cars stolen from Colerain Township dealership, police say
Adriana O. Kuch, 14, was described as an animal lover and a girl who helped children with...
4 charged over taped beating of teen who later took own life
Monte Wisecup, 35, is accused of killing a fellow inmate at Brown County Jail after the victim...
Man indicted on involuntary manslaughter charges after Brown County inmate dies

Latest News

Tri-State water departments are keeping an eye on water quality after a train derailed in East...
‘No risk to the public’: Tri-State water departments monitor chemical levels in Ohio River
2023 Tri-State fish fry guide
Wednesday and Thursday are First Alert Weather Days
Wednesday and Thursday are First Alert Weather Days
Huntmere Avenue
Cleveland man accused of killing the mother of his child turns himself in