SPCA partners with Blue Ash company to connect dogs and humans on Valentine’s Day

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Valentine’s Day doesn’t have to be about finding a date with another person. It could also be about spending time or sharing your love with a furry friend.

It can be a tough decision to adopt a dog but a Tri-State company is putting a Valentine’s Day twist on finding that forever friend.

At SPCA Cincinnati, they hosted a special day date party with Upstream 360, a Blue Ash-based video production company.

Together, they created “Pup Connection.”

“We’re highlighting each dog individually in hopes to find their forever home like a dating app,” says Upstream 360 Project Manager Rachel Bresnahan.

Pup Connection features each dog with descriptions of their mannerisms, likes, and dislikes, and more.

The 14 dogs were selected because they are either older or have been in the shelter for a long period of time.

The hope is these dogs will be placed in their forever home this week to celebrate Valentine’s Day.

Best of all? The adoption fees will be free.

Upstream 360 has pledged to pay the fees for all 14 dogs.

Bresnahan says Upstream 360 is a very pet-friendly company that even encourages dogs to come to work with their owners.

“The very first question that I was asked in my interview was, ‘do you like dogs?’,” remembers Bresnahan. “So, it’s just the culture. It’s a dog-friendly office, everybody can bring your dog in, you can work with your best friend so to speak so that’s the best part of the culture.”

If you are looking for the perfect match for this Valentine’s Day, you can find more information here.

Upstream 360 has agreed to cover the adoption fees through this week at least.

