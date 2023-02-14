Contests
Strong winds expected to arrive before morning commute

By FOX19 NOW Weather Team
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 6:51 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - FOX19 NOW’s meteorologists issued a First Alert Weather Day for Wednesday as strong winds are expected ahead of the morning commute.

Winds could gust as high as 45-50mph in some spots of the Tri-State.

Power outages, downed trees/limbs and other minor damage are possible with these winds, according to the FOX19 NOW First Alert Weather Team.

There is a Wind Advisory in effect for most counties from 4 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday.

The Tri-State is not exactly out of the woods, though, once we get into Thursday.

With an elevated threat of severe weather during the day, the FOX19 NOW meteorologists are also issuing First Alert Weather Day for Thursday.

Some storms could have damaging winds or even isolated tornadoes.

Storms will come in several waves. There will be storms in the morning and again in the evening.

The Storm Prediction Center has our region as a slight risk for severe weather which is a 2 on...
The Storm Prediction Center has our region as a slight risk for severe weather which is a 2 on a scale of 1-5.(WXIX)

