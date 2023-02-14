Suspect under arrest in Springdale gas station shooting

SPRINGDALE, Ohio (WXIX) - The suspect in a shooting during broad daylight at a suburban Hamilton County gas station is now under arrest.

Eric Smith, 21, is held without bond on a felonious assault charge at the Hamilton County Justice Center.

He was arrested and booked into the jail just after midnight Tuesday and will face a judge at 9 a.m.

Police say the shooting happened around 4:15 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6 at the gas pumps at BP on Springfield Pike.

They didn’t find out about it right away, however, because the victim arrived at the hospital in a private vehicle.

Officers who went to the scene found a single 9mm casing, according to Smith’s affidavit.

Court records filed early Tuesday provide new details about what led up to the shooting.

Gas station video surveillance footage “revealed the shooter parked a black VW at pump 8. A maroon MDX pulled alongside the VW. The shooter had a brief conversation with the driver of the Acura and then entered the victim’s Acura MDX rear passenger side door,” Springdale police wrote in the sworn statement.

“The shooter then exited the vehicle pulling a handgun out of his waistband and fired several shots into the cabin of the vehicle, striking the victim in his upper torso. The victim was in the front passenger seat. The driver of the Acura then drove the victim to Mercy Hospital Fairfield.”

Police identified Smith after receiving a tip but several efforts to locate and contact him were unsuccessful until now.

Investigators are still searching for the gun used in the shooting, the affidavit states.

Springdale police are investigating a shooting Monday and searching for a person of interest. (Provided by Springdale Police Department)

