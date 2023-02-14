Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Coffee Talk
Black History Month

Teens accused of crashing stolen car, killing 71-year-old man

Witnesses say the 71-year-old victim was leaving a church parking lot when the teens, all 13,...
Witnesses say the 71-year-old victim was leaving a church parking lot when the teens, all 13, in a late-model Kia struck his Ford Taurus. Authorities say the Kia had been stolen.(Source: Network Video Productions via CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 12:38 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COOK COUNTY, Ill. (CNN) - Police in Illinois say three teenage boys in a stolen car were involved in a crash that killed a 71-year-old man.

Witnesses say the 71-year-old victim was leaving a church parking lot Sunday in Robbins, which is a village in metropolitan Chicago, when the teens, all 13, in a late-model Kia struck his Ford Taurus.

The victim was pulled from the car and taken to the hospital, where he died, according to WFLD.

The teens allegedly tried to flee the scene but were taken into custody by police, who noticed the Kia driving with a broken driver’s side window. Authorities say the car had been stolen.

Police told WFLD the three suspects were released to their parents over the weekend.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

Most Read

James Saylor
Goshen school bus driver fired after child porn found on computer: court docs
Aaron Campbell, 31, was struck by a car Sunday evening after changing a woman's tire on I-71...
Man hit by car on I-71 while helping change a tire
Several cars were stolen from a the Chrysler dealership on Colerain Avenue Sunday night,...
Several cars stolen from Colerain Township dealership, police say
Adriana O. Kuch, 14, was described as an animal lover and a girl who helped children with...
4 charged over taped beating of teen who later took own life
This is the memorial Sheena Lavely made in honor of her son Eli, who was killed in a...
Still no arrest as mother mourns 15-year-old killed by hit and run driver

Latest News

Michigan State University issued an alert to students Monday night regarding reports of shots...
Police: 3 killed in Michigan State University shooting; suspect dead
Conrad Dobler attends Mike Ditka's Gridiron Greats event at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and...
Former Cardinals lineman Conrad Dobler dies at 72
Police vehicles surround a truck that was stopped on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, in New York. Police...
U-Haul driver’s NYC ‘rampage’ leaves 1 dead, 8 hurt
Michigan State University issued an alert to students Monday night regarding reports of shots...
Shots fired at Michigan State University campus