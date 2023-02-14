West End business owner outraged after short notice to vacate property

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A West End business owner fears his shop will be put out because of the newly begun FC Cincinnati expansion project.

Ahmad Hmoud has run Liberty Used Tires on West Liberty Street for the last six years. A company he says his family has poured their heart and soul in.

He says he feels blindsided by the Jan. 30 dated notice he received from the landlord.

Hmoud claims the notice gives him until Feb. 28 to close up shop or face a massive rent increase.

“This is not fair,” claims Hmoud. “If I do not leave the property on the 28th, my rent will go up to $16,000 a month. Right now, I’m paying $2,000.”

The owner of the building housing Hmoud’s shop, Omran & Raid LLC, sold the property to FC Cincinnati in 2018. They had no comment when FOX19 NOW asked them about the move.

FC Cincinnati sent a statement, saying in part:

“The owner of the property on Liberty Street north of the stadium approached FC Cincinnati wanting to sell his real estate. He had two month-to-month tenants, and one has already relocated. FC Cincinnati has offered more than market value for the property but will not close on the purchase if any obligations to the property remain, so the owner will need to resolve matters with his monthly tenant.”

The 2018 deal was part of the community benefit agreement between the soccer club and Cincinnati and West End community leaders.

“You see a lot of community reaction that wasn’t there before the community benefit agreement,” says West End Community Council Vice President Noah O’Brien. “We didn’t have fully funded soccer programs down here where we had leadership in the community, and engagement with kids.”

A benefit, O’Brien says, will pump more than $100,000 a year into the West End over the next 30 years.

According to the West End Community Council, four business owners have been displaced in the FC Cincinnati expansion project.

“Just beside us here was the oldest synagogue in the city, and they tore it down,” explains Neighborhoods United Executive Director Brian Garry. “We are demanding as Neighborhoods United that we pass an anti-displacement ordinance for our city.”

Neighborhoods United representatives told FOX19 NOW they are planning a rally to raise awareness at Liberty Used Tires on Friday at 12 p.m.

O’Brien of the West End Community Council says the council is willing to work with Hmoud and other concerned business owners to reach some kind of resolution.

FOX19 NOW did reach out to FC Cincinnati for comment. They provided the following statement:

FC Cincinnati is committed to a lasting legacy in the City of Cincinnati’s West End neighborhood by creating a best-in-class stadium and mixed-use district where we can grow as a community by sparking bold and inclusive impact. We have been collaborative and straightforward for years about our plans related to the TQL stadium mixed-use project, and in particular, our goals related to catalyzing equitable growth in the neighborhood. The owner of the property on Liberty Street north of the stadium approached FC Cincinnati wanting to sell his real estate. He had two month-to-month tenants, and one has already relocated. FC Cincinnati has offered more than market value for the property but will not close on the purchase if any obligations to the property remain, so the owner will need to resolve matters with his monthly tenant.

