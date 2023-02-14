Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Coffee Talk
Black History Month

Wind Advisory in effect Wednesday, severe storms possible Thursday

By Ashley Smith
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 2:07 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Rain will be possible this evening with showers from 8pm to 2am. It will be warm and turning windy with a low of 48.

Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day. There is a Wind Advisory in effect for most counties from 4:00 AM to 4:00 PM. Wednesday. Winds could gust as high as 45 or 50 mph in some spots. It will be warm with a high of 70. The record high is 73. Most of the day will be dry before rain and thunderstorms become possible on Thursday.

Thursday is a First Alert Weather Day. There is an elevated threat for severe weather during the day Thursday. Some storms could have damaging winds or even isolated tornadoes. Storms will come in several waves. There will be storms in the morning and again in the evening. The Storm Prediction Center has our region is a slight risk for severe weather which is a 2 on a scale of 1-5.

It will be cold and blustery Friday with afternoon temperatures in the 30s. The weekend will be dry and warmer with rain possible on Presidents Day.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Saylor
Goshen school bus driver fired after child porn found on computer: court docs
Aaron Campbell, 31, was struck by a car Sunday evening after changing a woman's tire on I-71...
Man hit by car on I-71 while helping change a tire
Several cars were stolen from a the Chrysler dealership on Colerain Avenue Sunday night,...
Several cars stolen from Colerain Township dealership, police say
Adriana O. Kuch, 14, was described as an animal lover and a girl who helped children with...
4 charged over taped beating of teen who later took own life
Monte Wisecup, 35, is accused of killing a fellow inmate at Brown County Jail after the victim...
Man indicted on involuntary manslaughter charges after Brown County inmate dies

Latest News

Wednesday and Thursday are First Alert Weather Days
Wednesday and Thursday are First Alert Weather Days
Few Showers Possible Late Tuesday Evening
Valentine's Day Forecast
Valentine's Day Forecast
Frank Marzullo joined the FOX19 NOW morning team in August 2007.
Few Showers Possible Late Tuesday Evening