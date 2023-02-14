Wind Advisory in effect Wednesday, severe storms possible Thursday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Rain will be possible this evening with showers from 8pm to 2am. It will be warm and turning windy with a low of 48.

Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day. There is a Wind Advisory in effect for most counties from 4:00 AM to 4:00 PM. Wednesday. Winds could gust as high as 45 or 50 mph in some spots. It will be warm with a high of 70. The record high is 73. Most of the day will be dry before rain and thunderstorms become possible on Thursday.

Thursday is a First Alert Weather Day. There is an elevated threat for severe weather during the day Thursday. Some storms could have damaging winds or even isolated tornadoes. Storms will come in several waves. There will be storms in the morning and again in the evening. The Storm Prediction Center has our region is a slight risk for severe weather which is a 2 on a scale of 1-5.

It will be cold and blustery Friday with afternoon temperatures in the 30s. The weekend will be dry and warmer with rain possible on Presidents Day.

