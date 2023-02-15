2023 Cincinnati Music Festival announces headlining acts

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - America’s largest urban music festival returns to Cincinnati in July with a lineup of new and returning R&B and Hip Hop acts.

Presented by P&G, the 2023 Cincinnati Music Festival returns on July 20-22 with a Thursday night concert highlighting 50 years of Hip Hop, and headliners Al Green and Snoop Dogg on Friday and Saturday nights.

“We are thrilled with this year’s lineup for the Cincinnati Music Festival presented by P&G,” said Joe Santangelo, producer of CMF. “It’s the first time for Snoop Dogg to perform at the Festival and Al Green last performed in 1974. We know they will both be huge draws for our fans. It’s also an honor for us to plan a Thursday performance to pay tribute to the 50th Anniversary of Hip Hop.”

Originally billed as Ohio Valley Jazz Festival in 1962, today the festival creates $107.4 million dollars in revenue for the Tri-State, according to the Cincinnati USA Convention & Visitors Bureau.

“P&G is a long-time sponsor of Cincinnati Music Festival as a keystone cultural moment for our city and for music fans nationwide,” said Monica Turner, P&G President - North America. “We look forward to coming together to celebrate R&B and Hip Hop Music, and to fuel small businesses in our community.”

The 2023 lineup includes:

Thursday, July 20 (Andrew J. Brady Center): A Tribute to the 50th Anniversary of Hip Hop (artists to be announced at a later date)

Friday, July 21 (Paycor Stadium): Al Green, Jill Scott, Jodeci, Midnight Star, Gerald Albright

Saturday, July 22 (Paycor Stadium): Snoop Dogg, Babyface, P-Funk Connection, Avery Sunshine, Norman Brown

Additionally, there will be a ceremony to unveil the Cincinnati Black Music Walk of Fame at The Banks on Saturday, July 22.

Tickets are available through the CMF office at 513-924-0900 and on the website. You can also purchase tickets through Ticketmaster beginning Saturday, Feb. 18 at 10 a.m.

