3 women indicted for arson conspiracy at Monroe nail salon

MONROE (WXIX) - Three women were indicted by a federal grand jury Wednesday on charges related to attempted arson at a Monroe nail salon in February, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Ohio.

Kim Lien Vu of Liberty Township, 45, allegedly rallied Cierra Marie Bishop, 29, and Makahla Ann Rennick, 18 of Hamilton, to help her build and plant an arson device at Bora Bora Nail Salon on Hamilton-Lebanon Road with the intent of destroying the property, court records show.

The courts also found that text messages on Rennick’s and Bishop’s phones showed the co-defendants planned the incident for at least a week.

Allegedly, Rennick was advised by Vu to book an appointment for a pedicure under the name “Katelynn” to “sound white.”

Surveillance footage from February 5 showed the co-defendants entering the salon, the affidavit said.

While Rennick received a pedicure, Bishop was seen on camera walking to the back of the salon with two white bags, one of which she placed behind a desk before leaving the salon, according to an affidavit and a criminal complaint.

The affidavit also said that an employee found the bag and disposed of it outside in one of the salon’s dumpsters because they thought the contents inside “smelled like gasoline” and “looked like an explosive device.”

Monroe police responded to reports of a dumpster fire near the salon, court records show.

According to Ohio law, conspiring to commit malicious destruction via fire is punishable by up to five years in prison.

Ohio Secretary of State records show that Vu is the owner of Allure Nails Vu LLC and Love Nail Vu LLC.

