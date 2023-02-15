Charges against reporter arrested at Gov. DeWine press conference dismissed

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WXIX) - Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced his office is dismissing charges against a reporter that were filed in the wake of the East Palestine train derailment.

NewsNation reporter Evan Lambert was facing misdemeanor charges of resisting arrest and criminal trespass following his Feb. 8 arrest at Gov. Mike DeWine’s press conference, according to the attorney general’s office.

DeWine was giving an update on the train derailment and the controlled chemical release.

Lambert was beginning a live broadcast at the same time DeWine began to speak, Cleveland-based news station WOIO reported, citing a NewsNation photographer who was with him doing a live report. The photographer said officers approached Lambert and asked him to stop, WOIO said.

NewsNation reported Lambert finished his report before being asked to leave by authorities.

Video from the scene shows officers removing Lambert from the gymnasium before wrestling him to the ground and placing him in handcuffs.

“My office has reviewed the relevant video and documentary evidence and is dismissing the charges against Evan Lambert as unsupported by sufficient evidence,” Attorney General Yost announced Wednesday.

Yost added that tensions were running high in the days following the derailment and that local officials appeared to be following the lead of the National Guard.

“Regardless of the intent, arresting a journalist reporting at a press conference is a serious matter,” Yost said. “Ohio protects a free press under its constitution, and state officials should remember to exercise a heightened level of restraint in using arrest powers.”

