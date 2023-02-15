Contests
Colerain Township man dies after drowning in pond, chief says

Dive team called to Colerain Township pond after man falls in
By Chancelor Winn
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 9:17 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A man is dead after drowning in a Colerain Township pond Tuesday evening, according to the Colerain Township Fire Department.

First responders were dispatched to the 11000 block of Stone Mill Road at approximately 6:13 p.m. for a report of a possible drowning, Chief M. Allen Walls said.

Additional reports stated that a 24-year-old man had fallen out of his canoe and had not been seen since.

An off-duty firefighter who lived nearby heard the commotion and tried to save the victim, Walls says, however, when the firefighter was approximately 5-feet-away from the man, the victim went under.

A dive team began searching the pond once they arrived to the scene and a request for Hamilton County Task Force 1 was sent in.

Divers were able to locate the victim at approximately 11:16 p.m. using sonar, Walls said. At that point, the 24-year-old had been underwater for several hours.

The Hamilton County Coroner confirmed the victim was dead and transported him back to the morgue.

“The body goes through a lot of changes,” explains Battalion Chief Steve Conn. “It’s able to slow its heart rate down, it’s able to conserve oxygen. There’s this whole cascade of events that can happen that could actually preserve the body, the heart, and the brain function.”

Colerain Townships Fire and EMS is not releasing the victim’s name at this time.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

