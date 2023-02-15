Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Coffee Talk
Black History Month

Concerns linger in East Palestine and beyond after train derailment

While the train derailed in northern Ohio, the ramifications could extend much further.
While the train derailed in northern Ohio, the ramifications could extend much further.(FOX19 NOW)
By Tricia Macke and Ashley Smith
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 4:16 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - East Palestine residents remained concerned following the Feb. 3 train derailment, but the impact could extend beyond northern Ohio.

FOX19 NOW’s Tricia Macke is in East Palestine giving a perspective of what it is like there, while Ashley Smith is back here in Cincinnati to give you an idea of how the Tri-State could be impacted.

East Palestine Train Derailment
No contaminants found in Ohio River after further testing, data says
‘I’m not ok here’: East Palestine resident concerned for family’s safety after train derailment
‘No risk to the public’: Ohio River being monitored for chemicals in Tri-State
West Virginia American Water announces alternate intake now operational

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A dive team was called in to search the pond on Stone Mill Road.
Coroner identifies man who drowned in Colerain Township pond
Police did say no injuries were reported in the crash.
All lanes open after semi overturns on southbound I-75 in NKY
Tri-State water departments are keeping an eye on water quality after a train derailed in East...
‘No risk to the public’: Ohio River being monitored for chemicals in Tri-State
Leroy White
Man repeatedly kicked ‘defenseless’ victim in head at Springdale hotel: court docs
First responders were originally called to the Roselawn scene for two people in cardiac arrest.
Husband, wife dead in Roselawn murder-suicide, police say

Latest News

3 women indicted for arson conspiracy at Monroe nail salon
Snoop Dogg will headline the 2023 Cincinnati Music Festival on Saturday, July 22.
2023 Cincinnati Music Festival announces headlining acts
Business is booming at Boomtown Biscuits in NKY
Business is booming at Boomtown Biscuits in NKY
Danny White, 28, was arrested Wednesday in connection with the fatal shooting of Antwon Mulder,...
Suspect arrested months after Covington homicide