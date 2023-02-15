Concerns linger in East Palestine and beyond after train derailment

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - East Palestine residents remained concerned following the Feb. 3 train derailment, but the impact could extend beyond northern Ohio.

FOX19 NOW’s Tricia Macke is in East Palestine giving a perspective of what it is like there, while Ashley Smith is back here in Cincinnati to give you an idea of how the Tri-State could be impacted.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.