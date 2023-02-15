Contests
Coroner identifies man who drowned in Colerain Township pond

Dive team called to Colerain Township pond after man falls in
By Chancelor Winn
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 9:17 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A man is dead after drowning in a Colerain Township pond Tuesday evening, according to the Colerain Township Fire Department.

The Hamilton County Coroner identified the victim as 24-year-old Wilmer Noe Perez-Lopez.

First responders were dispatched to the 11000 block of Stone Mill Road at approximately 6:13 p.m. for a report of a possible drowning, Chief M. Allen Walls said.

A report stated that a man had fallen out of his canoe and had not been seen since.

An off-duty firefighter who lived nearby heard the commotion and tried to save the victim, Walls says, however, when the firefighter was approximately 5 feet away from the man, the victim went under.

A dive team began searching the pond once they arrived a the scene and a request for Hamilton County Task Force 1 was sent in.

Divers were able to locate the victim at approximately 11:16 p.m. using sonar, Walls said. At that point, the 24-year-old had been underwater for several hours.

The Hamilton County Coroner confirmed the victim was dead and transported him back to the morgue.

“The body goes through a lot of changes,” explains Battalion Chief Steve Conn. “It’s able to slow its heart rate down, it’s able to conserve oxygen. There’s this whole cascade of events that can happen that could actually preserve the body, the heart, and the brain function.”

