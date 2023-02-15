Contests
Couple in their 80s dead in Roselawn murder-suicide, police say

First responders were originally called to the Roselawn scene for two people in cardiac arrest.
First responders were originally called to the Roselawn scene for two people in cardiac arrest.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 11:10 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police say a married couple is dead following a murder-suicide in Roselawn.

A “husband and wife in their 80s” were found dead early Wednesday after investigators were called to the area of Section Road near Elm Shade Avenue Wednesday, according to police.

First responders were originally called to the scene for two people in cardiac arrest.

No other information has been released at this time.

