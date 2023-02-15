Dive team called to Colerain Township pond after man falls in

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - First responders are conducting a rescue mission after they say a man fell into a pond.

Around 6 p.m. Tuesday, the Colerain Fire Department says a 24-year-old was in a canoe when he fell off and into the water.

A dive team was called in to search the pond on Stone Mill Road.

Shortly before 9 p.m. Tuesday, Battalion Chief Steve Conn said they are still calling this a rescue mission.

BREAKING: A dive team is searching a pond on Stone Mill Rd. I’m on scene now working to learn details @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/tAjSUMO2DB — Chancelor Winn (@ChancelorWinn) February 15, 2023

