Dive team called to Colerain Township pond after man falls in

A dive team was called in to search the pond on Stone Mill Road.
By Chancelor Winn
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 9:17 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - First responders are conducting a rescue mission after they say a man fell into a pond.

Around 6 p.m. Tuesday, the Colerain Fire Department says a 24-year-old was in a canoe when he fell off and into the water.

Shortly before 9 p.m. Tuesday, Battalion Chief Steve Conn said they are still calling this a rescue mission.

