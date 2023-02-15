Family relieved to learn 3 suspects arrested in connection with loved one’s murder

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - “It really wasn’t worth going to jail for, to be honest.” The family of a North College Hill murder victim says they are happy to know three men are now behind bars in connection with the death of their loved one.

Antwan Coach, Jr., 20, of Cincinnati, and Markel Hardy, 21, of Cincinnati, allegedly robbed and murdered Kamar Williams on July 5, 2021, in North College Hill, U.S. Attorney Kenneth Parker said.

Parker said according to the eight-count superseding indictment, Coach and Hardy robbed Williams of marijuana and a firearm and shot him to death.

It is alleged the third defendant, Jamal Binford, 33, of Dallas and Cincinnati, unlawfully helped Hardy after the July murder, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Kamiyah Bedgood is Kamar’s older sister.

“He really was an innocent person, and the situation that happened, and the things they did, it really wasn’t worth going to jail for, to be honest,” said Bedgood about the killing of her brother.

Bedgood, along with her and Kamar’s dad, Antoan Williams, are relieved authorities caught the three men.

“I feel better because at the end of the day, there’s a lot of unsolved murders out there, and I know how some families still wish they could find out what’s going on,” explained Antoan.

Kamar was just 19 years when he was killed.

“I miss [Kamar] a lot,” says Antoan. “I mean, I had him since he was little, all by myself. I do; I miss him a lot.”

Antoan and Bedgood both remember Kamar for his big goals and the way he could light up any room he walked into.

“My brother was very sweet. He was very lovable. He was very caring. He was helping,” Bedgood described.

Antoan said Kamar was “silly, for real, laid back, he was my twin.”

A news release from U.S. Attorney Parker says Coach, Hardy, and Binford allegedly conspired to murder a second victim in connection with 400 grams or more of fentanyl.

All three men are charged with the Aug. 1, 2021, murder of Deonte Nuckols in St. Bernard, the release said.

Binford was arrested Monday morning at the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport and appeared in federal court.

The case pending against Binford, Coach, and Hardy was unsealed Monday.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, if convicted as charged, each of the defendants faces a mandatory minimum prison sentence of 20 years and up to life in prison.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.