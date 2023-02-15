FC Cincinnati debuts river-themed kit ahead of anticipated 2023 season

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The new jerseys for FC Cincinnati’s fifth MLS season showcase Cincinnati’s history as a river city.

FCC dropped the jerseys in an official kit release Wednesday, ten days ahead of the club’s first home season opener since joining MLS in 2019.

The new ‘River Kit’ will join the orange ‘Juncta Juvant Kit’ from 2022.

It pays homage to the Ohio River, the germ and substance of Cincinnati’s prosperity as a nineteenth century trading hub.

Our city. Our bridge. Our River Kit. pic.twitter.com/bMgWxoTcV1 — FC Cincinnati (@fccincinnati) February 15, 2023

FC Cincinnati is coming off a strong 2022 season in which the club won its first ever MLS playoff match.

FCC returns most of that roster including stars Brandon Vazquez, Luciano Acosta, Brenner da Silva and Cincinnati-native Nick Hagglund.

Five Thirty Eight projections for 2023 have FCC finishing 4th place in the Eastern Conference and ranking 5th overall. The club has a 62 percent projected chance to make the playoffs.

FCC’s full description of the kits is below, quoted in full from the club’s media release:

“FC Cincinnati’s 2023 primary kit pays tribute to the Ohio River. Cincinnati was founded on the banks of the ‘Mighty Ohio,’ a symbol of power, evolution and the ever-changing landscape of the dynamic Queen City. It represents the literal and philosophical movement of Cincinnati.

“Across the chest, tones of blue work together graphically utilizing organic shaping and variable-width lines to illustrate depth and light reflection of water.

“A Cincinnati wordmark is displayed on the back neck and represents the bridges that connect our communities and our region.

“Located on the jock tag is an illustration of the Roebling Bridge, which is not only an iconic Cincinnati landmark, but a symbol of FC Cincinnati’s identity as a progressive, forward-thinking club.

“Showcasing these famous landmarks throughout Cincinnati, the River Kit embodies FC Cincinnati’s connection to the community, and that the club is All For Cincy.”

Authentic unisex kits are available for $150.

Replica, women’s and youth kits will be available at a later date.

