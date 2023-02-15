FIRST ALERT: Windy Wednesday, strong thunderstorms on Thursday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Wednesday will be a very warm day with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the low 70s. It’ll also be windy with wind gusts over 40 miles per hour through the afternoon.

WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY ARE FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS

WEDNESDAY: WIND ADVISORY NOW through 4PM GUSTS OVER 40mph possible

THURSDAY: 2 ROUNDS OF STRONG TO SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS possible

We are under a ENHANCED RISK of SEVERE STORMS Thursday (level 3 out of 5).

The first round of rain and thunderstorms on Thursday will be from 5 a.m. to 11 a.m. The main risk with storms will be damaging winds. In addition, heavy rain will also be something we monitor - with threats of ponding on some roadways. We do not anticipate any flooding concerns. Some hail will also be possible in some thunderstorms.

The second round of rain and thunderstorms on Thursday will be from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. These storms will be more widely scattered, but will have more of a punch in these storms. The main risk with these storms, once again, will be damaging winds. We also may see an isolated tornado or two in some storms. Large hail and heavy rainfall are also possible in some storms.

Even outside of thunderstorms on Thursday, it will be another windy day with gusts over 30 miles per hour possible. Highs on Thursday will be in the mid 60s and it’ll be a humid afternoon.

Temperatures will plummet Thursday night as a strong cold front sweeps through the tri-state. Friday will be mostly cloudy and breezy with highs in the low to mid-30s and wind chill temperatures in the 20s all day.

Temperatures improve over the weekend with mid 40s Saturday and low 50s Sunday under dry conditions. However, both Saturday and Sunday morning will be chilly and even frosty in some locations.

Next week will be cloudy with lows in the 30s and highs in the low 50s and chances for rain showers.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.