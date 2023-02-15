Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Coffee Talk
Black History Month

FIRST ALERT: Windy Wednesday, strong thunderstorms on Thursday

Monitoring active weather for the middle and latter half of the work week
Gusts up to 40 miles per hour on Wednesday with the potential for damaging winds in storms on Thursday.
By Ethan Emery
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 11:28 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Wednesday will be a very warm day with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the low 70s. It’ll also be windy with wind gusts over 40 miles per hour through the afternoon.

WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY ARE FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS

WEDNESDAY: WIND ADVISORY NOW through 4PM GUSTS OVER 40mph possible

THURSDAY: 2 ROUNDS OF STRONG TO SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS possible

We are under a ENHANCED RISK of SEVERE STORMS Thursday (level 3 out of 5).

The first round of rain and thunderstorms on Thursday will be from 5 a.m. to 11 a.m. The main risk with storms will be damaging winds. In addition, heavy rain will also be something we monitor - with threats of ponding on some roadways. We do not anticipate any flooding concerns. Some hail will also be possible in some thunderstorms.

The second round of rain and thunderstorms on Thursday will be from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. These storms will be more widely scattered, but will have more of a punch in these storms. The main risk with these storms, once again, will be damaging winds. We also may see an isolated tornado or two in some storms. Large hail and heavy rainfall are also possible in some storms.

Even outside of thunderstorms on Thursday, it will be another windy day with gusts over 30 miles per hour possible. Highs on Thursday will be in the mid 60s and it’ll be a humid afternoon.

Temperatures will plummet Thursday night as a strong cold front sweeps through the tri-state. Friday will be mostly cloudy and breezy with highs in the low to mid-30s and wind chill temperatures in the 20s all day.

Temperatures improve over the weekend with mid 40s Saturday and low 50s Sunday under dry conditions. However, both Saturday and Sunday morning will be chilly and even frosty in some locations.

Next week will be cloudy with lows in the 30s and highs in the low 50s and chances for rain showers.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police did say no injuries were reported in the crash.
All lanes open after semi overturns on southbound I-75 in NKY
Leroy White
Man repeatedly kicked ‘defenseless’ victim in head at Springdale hotel: court docs
A dive team was called in to search the pond on Stone Mill Road.
Coroner identifies man who drowned in Colerain Township pond
Tri-State water departments are keeping an eye on water quality after a train derailed in East...
‘No risk to the public’: Ohio River being monitored for chemicals in Tri-State
Students gather on the campus of Michigan State University after a shelter in place order was...
Police seek motive of gunman who killed 3 at Michigan State

Latest News

Tracking the threat of strong to severe weather on Thursday.
FIRST ALERT: Windy Wednesday with thunderstorms on Thursday
The Tri-State is now looking at an enhanced risk for severe thunderstorms on Thursday.
First Alert Weather Days: 50mph winds possible Wednesday ahead of hail, tornado chances Thursday
Frank Marzullo joined the FOX19 NOW morning team in August 2007.
First Alert Weather Day: Wednesday & Thursday
First Alert Weather Day Video Forecast
Frank's First Alert Forecast Update