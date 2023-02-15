Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Coffee Talk
Black History Month

Ford halts production of electric F-150 trucks

Ford halts production of its electric F-150 because of a possible battery issue.
Ford halts production of its electric F-150 because of a possible battery issue.(Source: Ford/CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 12:00 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Ford is pausing production of its top-selling electric F-150 ‘Lightning’ trucks due to possible battery problems.

On Tuesday, Ford said the battery-related issue was discovered during pre-delivery inspections.

The company did not provide details about the potential battery problem, but Ford said the production stop does not affect trucks already on the market.

The company has sold 18,000 lightning pickups since the spring of 2022.

There’s no word on when production will resume.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police did say no injuries were reported in the crash.
All lanes open after semi overturns on southbound I-75 in NKY
Leroy White
Man repeatedly kicked ‘defenseless’ victim in head at Springdale hotel: court docs
A dive team was called in to search the pond on Stone Mill Road.
Coroner identifies man who drowned in Colerain Township pond
Tri-State water departments are keeping an eye on water quality after a train derailed in East...
‘No risk to the public’: Ohio River being monitored for chemicals in Tri-State
Students gather on the campus of Michigan State University after a shelter in place order was...
Police seek motive of gunman who killed 3 at Michigan State

Latest News

FILE - Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley speaks at a fundraiser hosted by The Citadel...
Nikki Haley kicks off her GOP campaign for White House
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event at the South Carolina...
Judge to Trump: Too late to offer DNA to rebut rape claim
Witnesses at the scene confirmed they heard the argument and heard gunshots shortly after.
Woman shot and killed by stranger in Kroger parking after argument on Valentine’s Day
Tests were conducted over the course of seven days, starting on Feb. 7. The last time the river...
No contaminants found in Ohio River after further testing, data says