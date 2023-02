CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 5-year-old girl from Brown County was born with a rare heart defect.

Now, the community is rallying behind her as her family hopes for a heart transplant.

Fundraiser to benefit 5-year-old girl with rare heart defect

If you would like to donate, click this link.

