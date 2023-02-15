Contests
Husband, wife dead in Roselawn murder-suicide, police say

First responders were originally called to the Roselawn scene for two people in cardiac arrest.
First responders were originally called to the Roselawn scene for two people in cardiac arrest.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 11:10 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A husband and wife are dead following a murder-suicide Wednesday in Roselawn.

Clarence Howell, 82, and his wife, 74-year-old Mildred Howell, were found suffering from gunshot wounds when Cincinnati police arrived at a home on Section Road near Elm Shade Avenue around 9 a.m., according to the Cincinnati Police Department.

The husband and wife were dead by the time they were found.

Police say their investigation shows Clarence shot Mildred before taking his own life.

Clarence Howell, 82, (left) shot his wife, Mildred Howell, 74, (right) before taking his own...
Clarence Howell, 82, (left) shot his wife, Mildred Howell, 74, (right) before taking his own life, Cincinnati police said their investigation shows.

FOX19 NOW’s Mike Schell was at the scene earlier Wednesday when police confirmed the deaths to be a murder-suicide.

The investigation is ongoing.

Call the Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542 if you have any information.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

