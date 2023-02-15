Contests
‘I’m not ok here’: East Palestine resident concerned for family’s safety after train derailment

This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk and Southern freight train that...
This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk and Southern freight train that derailed Friday night in East Palestine, Ohio are still on fire at mid-day Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023.(Gene J. Puskar | AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 10:50 PM EST
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WXIX) - Concerns over health and safety still linger in East Palestine following the Feb. 3 train derailment.

FOX19 NOW’s Tricia Macke is in East Palestine and spoke with a resident, who says, she and her family are simply not safe there.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

