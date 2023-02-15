Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Coffee Talk
Black History Month

Man shoots suspect trying steal his car at gas station, police say

St. Louis authorities say a man shot a suspect who tried to carjack him. (Source: KMOV)
By Dan Greenwald and Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 4:00 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

St. LOUIS (KMOV/Gray News) - Authorities in Missouri are investigating a carjacking that turned into a shooting in downtown St. Louis.

According to the St. Louis Police Department, offices were called to a downtown-area gas station Wednesday morning with reports of a shooting.

KMOV reports a carjacking victim shot a suspect who was attempting to take his car.

The department said its homicide detectives have taken over the on-scene investigation.

Police did not immediately identify those involved or update the suspect’s condition.

Copyright 2023 KMOV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A dive team was called in to search the pond on Stone Mill Road.
Coroner identifies man who drowned in Colerain Township pond
Police did say no injuries were reported in the crash.
All lanes open after semi overturns on southbound I-75 in NKY
Tri-State water departments are keeping an eye on water quality after a train derailed in East...
‘No risk to the public’: Ohio River being monitored for chemicals in Tri-State
Leroy White
Man repeatedly kicked ‘defenseless’ victim in head at Springdale hotel: court docs
First responders were originally called to the Roselawn scene for two people in cardiac arrest.
Husband, wife dead in Roselawn murder-suicide, police say

Latest News

The Department of Justice has decided not to charge Rep. Matt Gaetz in a sex trafficking probe,...
Rep. Gaetz says no charges for him in sex trafficking case
Weng Sor is walked by New York Police Department detectives out of the 68th Precinct in the...
U-Haul driver must undergo mental evaluation in NYC attack
A relative of a victim in the Buffalo supermarket mass shooting charges at the gunman during a...
White supremacist gets life in prison for Buffalo supermarket massacre
FILE - Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley speaks at a fundraiser hosted by The Citadel...
Haley calls for generational change in launching 2024 bid
Actress Raquel Welch speaks at a news conference in Paris, Feb. 4, 1976.
Iconic actress Raquel Welch dies at 82