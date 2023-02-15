Contests
NKY woman’s death under investigation after ‘apparent homicide’ ruling from coroner

Pamela Jack, 61, did have ongoing health factors when she was transported to the hospital,...
Pamela Jack, 61, did have ongoing health factors when she was transported to the hospital, police said.(MGN)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 12:47 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A woman’s death is under investigation after the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office ruled the circumstances surrounding her passing to be “apparent homicide.”

Pamela Jack, 61, of Alexandria, Kentucky, died Tuesday, according to the coroner’s office.

The day before her death, the Campbell County Police Department said Jack was taken to Saint Elizabeth in Fort Thomas before being transferred to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

As she was en route to UCMC, Jack mentioned she had been involved in an “altercation involving extended family some days prior,” police explained.

Jack had ongoing health factors, which police say they are investigating to determine how that, along with the domestic disturbance, factored into her death.

The Campbell County Police Department says once everything is investigated, including the reports from the coroner’s office and medical examiner’s office, then they will determine if there was anything criminal surrounding Jack’s death.

