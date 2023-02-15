Norfolk Southern backs out of community meeting in East Palestine

FOX19′s Tricia Macke is in East Palestine reporting on the situation. Follow her latest updates here.

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - East Palestine residents are at a town hall Wednesday evening following the Norfolk Southern train derailment on Feb. 3.

The crash derailed nearly a dozen cars carrying chemicals including vinyl chloride, a carcinogen. A plume of spilled chemicals that killed 3,500 fish in nearby streams has reached the Ohio River and will arrive in Greater Cincinnati by Sunday.

Statements Monday from EPA officials, both federal and state-level, and Gov. Mike DeWine claim that no contaminants have been found in local drinking water. But significant “unknown unknowns” remain, raising a series of environmental concerns.

East Palestine residents are expected to voice those concerns at the town hall Wednesday night, which has been in the works since at least Monday.

But Norfolk Southern, the same company working to buy Cincinnati’s municipally owned railway for $1.6 billion, will not be in attendance.

The company issued a statement hours before the town hall Wednesday evening citing “the growing physical threat” to its employees and community members stemming from “the increased likelihood of the participation of outside parties.

Read the statement in full below:

“Today, we hoped to join local, state, and federal officials at a town hall to update the East Palestine community on the steps we are taking to thoroughly, responsibly, and safely clean up the accident site and to provide the latest results from ongoing water and air testing. We also wanted to be available to provide information on resources from our Family Assistance Center.

At the same time, we know that many are rightfully angry and frustrated right now. Unfortunately, after consulting with community leaders, we have become increasingly concerned about the growing physical threat to our employees and members of the community around this event stemming from the increasing likelihood of the participation of outside parties. With that in mind, Norfolk Southern will not be in attendance this evening. We want to continue our dialogue with the community and address their concerns, and our people will remain in East Palestine, respond to this situation, and meet with residents.

We are not going anywhere. We are committed to East Palestine and will continue to respond to community concerns through our Family Assistance Center and our hotline for citizens to ask questions regarding return to home and health questions. We also plan to look for other opportunities to update residents on our actions over the coming days. We encourage all residents who have questions, concerns or need assistance to contact our Family Assistance Center at 800-230-7049.”

The line of people waiting to get into a town hall meeting wraps around the corner. These are all people impacted by the massive train derailment in East Palestine ohio. Everyone here just wants answers.

Residents of East Palestine Ohio are living here and we had to leave this area after two hours because I was nauseous. I have calls into the @EPA - the agency says they are testing and monitoring and say it's safe.

If you have environmental concerns, call the Ohio EPA at v614-644-2160.

