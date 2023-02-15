Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Coffee Talk
Black History Month

Northern Kentucky fire displaces family of 4

A Ludlow fire broke out on Wednesday morning and displaced a family of four, according to the...
A Ludlow fire broke out on Wednesday morning and displaced a family of four, according to the fire department.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 8:44 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUDLOW, Ky. (WXIX) - A family of four was displaced after a fire broke out in Northern Kentucky Wednesday morning, fire officials confirmed.

The fire broke out around 3:30 a.m. on Carneal Street in Ludlow, Kentucky, according to the Ludlow Fire Department.

Firefighters say no one was injured or taken to the hospital.

It is currently unknown what caused the fire or how much damage was done to the home.

FOX19 will update this story as soon as more information is available.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police did say no injuries were reported in the crash.
All lanes open after semi overturns on southbound I-75 in NKY
Leroy White
Man repeatedly kicked ‘defenseless’ victim in head at Springdale hotel: court docs
A dive team was called in to search the pond on Stone Mill Road.
Coroner identifies man who drowned in Colerain Township pond
Tri-State water departments are keeping an eye on water quality after a train derailed in East...
‘No risk to the public’: Ohio River being monitored for chemicals in Tri-State
Students gather on the campus of Michigan State University after a shelter in place order was...
Police seek motive of gunman who killed 3 at Michigan State

Latest News

Winds could gust as high as 45-50mph in some spots of the Tri-State.
Strong winds expected to arrive before morning commute
A student was struck near Endeavor Elementary Wednesday morning, according to West Chester...
Student struck by vehicle near elementary school in West Chester, police say
A dive team was called in to search the pond on Stone Mill Road.
Coroner identifies man who drowned in Colerain Township pond
Body of 24-year-old man pulled from pond in Colerain Township
Body of 24-year-old man pulled from pond in Colerain Township