Northern Kentucky fire displaces family of 4

LUDLOW, Ky. (WXIX) - A family of four was displaced after a fire broke out in Northern Kentucky Wednesday morning, fire officials confirmed.

The fire broke out around 3:30 a.m. on Carneal Street in Ludlow, Kentucky, according to the Ludlow Fire Department.

Firefighters say no one was injured or taken to the hospital.

It is currently unknown what caused the fire or how much damage was done to the home.

