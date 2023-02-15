Roy Rogers’ Cleves restaurant opening Feb. 27

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Roy Rogers Restaurants announced Wednesday the grand opening for their new Cleves restaurant will be on Feb. 27.

Ohio native and “King of the Cowboys,” Roy Rogers created the western-themed restaurant in 1968 that grew all over the Northeast and is now making its way back to the Midwest.

“Roy Rogers Restaurants is built around the nostalgia and love for Roy Rogers. The history in Cincinnati and excitement from its residents makes Cleves a perfect fit,” Co-President of Roy Rogers Franchise Company Jim Plamondon said. “After the brand was acquired from Marriott in 1990, the former Roy’s locations were converted to Hardee’s. Since then, we have revitalized the brand and experienced success as we continue to expand our footprint across the Northeast and East Coast. The return to Cincinnati certainly means a lot to our team at Roy Rogers.”

Doors will open at 10:30 a.m. on Feb. 27, and the first 50 guests will receive free Roy Rogers for a year.

Prior to the grand opening, a ribbon cutting event will take place at 9:30 a.m. that will not only celebrate the opening of the returning restaurant but also five Taylor High School students who won the Roy Rogers writing contest.

Each student will receive a $500 college scholarship after writing an essay on “what cowboy conduct means to them.”

“The respect of cowboy culture in Cleves perfectly aligns with our values at Roy Rogers and the way we manage our business,” Plamondon added. “As a brand, we have prioritized loyalty, quality, family and community over the past 50+ years. Gary Holland and his team share these values as well. We are excited to partner with them for this new location and the additional 9 upcoming locations throughout the Greater Cincinnati area. We look forward to growing our roots here once again.”

For more information on the Cleves restaurant, click this link.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.