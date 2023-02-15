Contests
Semi overturns on southbound I-75 in NKY; Drivers urged to find detour



By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 7:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ERLANGER, Ky. (WXIX) - Drivers are urged to find a detour around southbound I-75 in Kenton County after a semi overturned, according to the Erlanger Police Department.

Around 7 p.m., police posted on Facebook that crews were on the scene of the semi crash near mile-marker 185.

The Erlanger Police Department said the cleanup from the overturned semi “is going to take quite a while.” One lane is currently open.

Police did say no injuries were reported in the crash. They did not say what the semi was hauling.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

