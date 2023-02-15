Student struck by vehicle near elementary school in West Chester, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A student was struck by a vehicle in front of an elementary school in West Chester Wednesday morning, according to West Chester Police.

An official from the West Chester Police Department said that police fire crews responded to the scene of Smith Road near Endeavor Elementary at approximately 8:15 a.m.

The student’s injuries are minor at this time, police say.

