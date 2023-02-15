Contests
Student struck by vehicle near elementary school in West Chester, police say

A student was struck near Endeavor Elementary Wednesday morning, according to West Chester...
A student was struck near Endeavor Elementary Wednesday morning, according to West Chester Police.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 8:52 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A student was struck by a vehicle in front of an elementary school in West Chester Wednesday morning, according to West Chester Police.

An official from the West Chester Police Department said that police fire crews responded to the scene of Smith Road near Endeavor Elementary at approximately 8:15 a.m.

The student’s injuries are minor at this time, police say.

