Suspect arrested months after Covington homicide

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - The suspect wanted in connection with a deadly December 2022 shooting has been arrested.

Danny White, 28, was taken into custody Wednesday for the murder of 33-year-old Antwon Mulder, according to the Covington Police Department.

White had been wanted since Dec. 11, 2022, when police announced him as a suspect and issued a nationwide warrant for his arrest.

The day before the warrant was issued, officers were called to the 200 block of West 21st Street around 7:40 a.m. and found Mulder suffering from a gunshot wound, Lt. Justin Bradbury said at the time.

Mulder was taken to the hospital but died there from his injuries.

