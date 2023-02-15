Contests
Suspect arrested months after Covington homicide

Danny White, 28, was arrested Wednesday in connection with the fatal shooting of Antwon Mulder,...
Danny White, 28, was arrested Wednesday in connection with the fatal shooting of Antwon Mulder, Covington police announced.(Covington Police Department)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 1:12 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - The suspect wanted in connection with a deadly December 2022 shooting has been arrested.

Danny White, 28, was taken into custody Wednesday for the murder of 33-year-old Antwon Mulder, according to the Covington Police Department.

White had been wanted since Dec. 11, 2022, when police announced him as a suspect and issued a nationwide warrant for his arrest.

The day before the warrant was issued, officers were called to the 200 block of West 21st Street around 7:40 a.m. and found Mulder suffering from a gunshot wound, Lt. Justin Bradbury said at the time.

Mulder was taken to the hospital but died there from his injuries.

