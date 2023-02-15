Workers struggle to find footing after Covington business strip fire

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - The staff at a Covington barbershop are out of work after a fire at a neighboring restaurant caused damage to an entire business plaza.

Jessica Bacon says she had only worked at Hair on the Floor Barbershop a week before a fire broke out at the business plaza on Madison Avenue in Covington on Sunday.

“It made me lose a little bit of faith and hope because we had so many different things planned,” explains Bacon. “People were loving this, and so then, for this to happen, it’s like it shut down every vision that we had.”

Officials say they were able to contain the fire to Carole’s Pearls Chicken, but smoke damage forced all four businesses in the strip to stop operating.

“It totally blindsided me because that very same day, I hosted an event called Sunday Sonday, where we had Sonic the Hedgehog here and it was amazing,” says Bacon. “It’s just detrimental to all the families.”

A devastating blow Bacon and Reginald England, who has run Hair on the Floor Barbershop for 10 years, say is now being felt city-wide.

“We have the video games for the kids,” explains England. “It’s so many things to come in here. It’s like the Boys and Girls Center for adults. With this business being absent from the community, it’ll hurt the city of Covington in my eyes.”

The pair says the fire has not only robbed them of their incomes, but is a place for at-risk youth to seek solace, and even police to use as a way to strengthen relationships in the community.

“We did community versus cop’s flag football,” England mentioned. “That was a way to bridge the gap - it’s hard right now.”

Now, Bacon and England want to see everyone come together to rebuild their community.

“Offer any kind of help or services or anything like that - anything to get things flowing again,” Bacon explained. “Everybody is taking a hit. For these people, this is their livelihood.”

The workers say they are waiting on insurance to assess the extent of the damage to their business, but there is no timeline for when they will be back open.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation at this time.

