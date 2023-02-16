Contests
2 people arrested after 1 of 3 stolen puppies found

By Jessica Schmidt
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 5:47 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two people have been arrested after one of the three dogs were stolen from a Mt. Healthy pet store.

Lok Jogi and Lokendra Jogi, both 18, are facing charges that include breaking and entering and receiving stolen property, according to Mt. Healthy police.

Police suspect the two were involved in the Feb. 6 theft at Animal House along Hamilton Avenue.

Officers say they were sent to the business for an intrusion alarm around 11:30 p.m. that night.

When they got there, police say they found a window broken and the door open.

Police say three puppies had been stolen.

The owner of Animal House then released security camera footage showing three suspects coming into the store after hours and grabbing the dogs.

Break-in at Animal House Cincinnati

Police say they got a lot of tips and were able to identify Lok and Lokendra as two of the suspects.

Police got a warrant and searched an apartment on West 70th Thursday and said officers found one of the three stolen pups.

They arrested both Lok and Lokendra and booked them into jail.

Police haven’t identified the third suspect seen in the video footage.

They say they are still looking for the other two dogs, describing them both as pug Boston terrier mixes that are brindle in color.

Call the Mt. Healthy Police Department at 513-728-3183 if you have any information.

