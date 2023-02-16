2 teens, adults arrested after 13 vehicles stolen from Colerain Township dealerships

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Two teenagers and two adults have been arrested in connection with the theft of 13 vehicles from car dealerships.

Aaron Cornes, 23, Keistin Carpenter, 18, and two teens, ages 15 and 16, are facing multiple counts of breaking and entering and auto theft, according to the Colerain Township Police Department.

On Feb. 13, police say the suspects used baseball bats and rocks to force their way into three dealerships: Rightway Auto Sales, Northgate Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram and Ben’s Automotive on Colerain Avenue.

Once inside, the four suspects then allegedly stole 13 vehicles between the three dealerships.

All 13 stolen vehicles have been recovered, according to police.

Police said on Monday they had video surveillance to help them find the suspects.

