22-year-old woman shot to death in Mt. Auburn, police say

Joslynn Brown, 22, was found shot to death on 100 Malvern Pl., according to police.
Joslynn Brown, 22, was found shot to death on 100 Malvern Pl., according to police.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 6:11 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A woman is dead after a shooting broke out in Mt. Auburn on Wednesday night, according to Cincinnati police.

Officers were dispatched to 100 Malvern Pl. at approximately 9:49 p.m. for a report of a person shot.

According to police, 22-year-old Joslynn Brown was found suffering from a gunshot wound.

Brown was later confirmed dead at the scene by Cincinnati fire personnel.

The investigation is ongoing.

Cincinnati police ask for anyone with information on the fatal shooting to call the Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.

Joslynn Brown, 22, was found suffering a gunshot wound in Mt. Auburn. She was later pronounced...


See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

