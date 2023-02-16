Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Coffee Talk
Black History Month

6 injured, including 4 children, after truck rear-ends Amish buggy

Six people, including four children, were injured after a pickup truck rear-ended an Amish buggy on Tuesday afternoon.
By KCRG Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 8:43 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLWELL, Iowa (KCRG/Gray News) - Officials in Iowa said six people, including four children, were injured after a pickup truck rear-ended an Amish buggy Tuesday afternoon.

The Iowa State Patrol said the accident happened around 3:30 p.m. in Floyd County near Colwell in northern Iowa.

Authorities said the people in the buggy were ejected after a pickup truck rear-ended the buggy.

A baby, and children ages two, four, and six were taken to the hospital along with two adults. Officials have not provided an update on their condition.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KCRG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A dive team was called in to search the pond on Stone Mill Road.
Coroner identifies man who drowned in Colerain Township pond
First responders were originally called to the Roselawn scene for two people in cardiac arrest.
Husband, wife dead in Roselawn murder-suicide, police say
Police did say no injuries were reported in the crash.
All lanes open after semi overturns on southbound I-75 in NKY
Tri-State water departments are keeping an eye on water quality after a train derailed in East...
‘No risk to the public’: Ohio River being monitored for chemicals in Tri-State
Leroy White
Man repeatedly kicked ‘defenseless’ victim in head at Springdale hotel: court docs

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks to the University of Delaware Class of 2022 during its...
AP source: FBI searched University of Delaware in Biden documents probe
A Florida woman shares her story after fighting off a man who physically assaulted her in her...
Woman shares story of fighting off attacker in gym
The gunman who killed 10 Black people was sentenced to life in prison.
Buffalo supermarket shooter sentenced to life
Police in El Paso, Texas, responded to reports of a shooting Wednesday evening at a shopping...
1 killed, 3 hurt in shooting at El Paso, Texas shopping mall
This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk and Southern freight train that...
Ohio town takes derailment questions; state considers suing