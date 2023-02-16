Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Coffee Talk
Black History Month

Edgewood High School student arrested after making school threat

An Edgewood High School student threatened students and staff on Monday, according to the...
An Edgewood High School student threatened students and staff on Monday, according to the Butler County Sheriff's Office.(Edgewood City Schools Facebook page)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 11:41 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRENTON, Ohio (WXIX) - An Edgewood High School student was arrested after he allegedly sent a threatening email to the entire school on Monday, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

The 15-year-old freshman “manipulated” another student’s email address and used it to send the threat, Sheriff Richard Jones said.

Deputies say the teen was charged on Wednesday with inducing panic and aggravated menacing.

“If you plan to threaten any person in our community, you will be held accountable,” Sheriff Jones said.

It is currently unknown what the email said.

The student is being held at the Butler County Juvenile Detention Center.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reds President and COO Phil Castellini
MLB commish calls out Reds’ Castellini for ‘unfortunate’ comments
First responders were originally called to the Roselawn scene for two people in cardiac arrest.
Husband, wife dead in Roselawn murder-suicide, police say
A dive team was called in to search the pond on Stone Mill Road.
Coroner identifies man who drowned in Colerain Township pond
UC Health doctor accused of luring patients to home for unlicensed genital exams
Pamela Jack, 61, did have ongoing health factors when she was transported to the hospital,...
NKY woman’s death under investigation after ‘apparent homicide’ ruling from coroner

Latest News

Aaliyah Haretuku is an actress and a wrestler at Highlands High School.
Northern Kentucky girl shines on wrestling mat and the stage
Wawa plans to expand into Ohio, Indiana and Kentucky.
Greater Cincinnati Wawa location revealed
Tests were conducted over the course of seven days, starting on Feb. 7. The last time the river...
No contaminants found in Ohio River after further testing, data says
The risk for severe storms in the Tri-State has been decreased but there are still flooding...
First Alert Weather: Severe storm chances decrease but flooding may be an issue