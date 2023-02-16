Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Coffee Talk
Black History Month

Fifty West coming to Warren County with sprawling outdoor entertainment space

Coming in Spring 2024.
An artist's rendering of Fifty West Brewing's Deerfield Township taproom and outdoor space,...
An artist's rendering of Fifty West Brewing's Deerfield Township taproom and outdoor space, coming in 2024.(Fifty West/Provided)
By Brian Planalp
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 6:40 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One of Cincinnati’s most popular breweries is expanding its presence with a new location.

Fifty West Brewing will open a veritable entertainment mecca in Deerfield Township early next year. The location will feature volleyball, pickleball, private party shacks and a beer garden.

The new location will reside in The District at Deerfield.

It looks a lot like a spruced up version of the brewery’s first location, and why mess with a good thing?

Fifty West opened in a former speakeasy on US-50 /Wooster Pike outside Mariemont in November 2012. It quickly became a Queen City favorite thanks to its legendary burgers and outdoor fun: pickleball, volleyball, cornhole, running groups and an amateur boxing festival.

Fifty West added a location in Chilicothe in 2016.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reds President and COO Phil Castellini
MLB commish calls out Reds’ Castellini for ‘unfortunate’ comments
First responders were originally called to the Roselawn scene for two people in cardiac arrest.
Husband, wife dead in Roselawn murder-suicide, police say
UC Health doctor accused of luring patients to home for unlicensed genital exams
Wawa plans to expand into Ohio, Indiana and Kentucky.
Greater Cincinnati Wawa location revealed
A dive team was called in to search the pond on Stone Mill Road.
Coroner identifies man who drowned in Colerain Township pond

Latest News

A Tri-State water filtration company says their sales have skyrocketed after the train...
Water filtration company sees boost in sales after toxic spill upstate
Florence principal retiring
Florence community comes together for principal’s special send-off
A five-car crash on I-275 Thursday evening.
I-275 South closed in Anderson due to crash
Joe Burrow after practice in Los Angeles on Friday, Feb. 11,
Joe Burrow, Jason Derulo to invest in women’s pro sports team