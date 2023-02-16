Fifty West coming to Warren County with sprawling outdoor entertainment space
Coming in Spring 2024.
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One of Cincinnati’s most popular breweries is expanding its presence with a new location.
Fifty West Brewing will open a veritable entertainment mecca in Deerfield Township early next year. The location will feature volleyball, pickleball, private party shacks and a beer garden.
The new location will reside in The District at Deerfield.
It looks a lot like a spruced up version of the brewery’s first location, and why mess with a good thing?
Fifty West opened in a former speakeasy on US-50 /Wooster Pike outside Mariemont in November 2012. It quickly became a Queen City favorite thanks to its legendary burgers and outdoor fun: pickleball, volleyball, cornhole, running groups and an amateur boxing festival.
Fifty West added a location in Chilicothe in 2016.
