Greater Cincinnati Wawa location revealed

Wawa plans to expand into Ohio, Indiana and Kentucky.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 10:11 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Wawa, a popular convenience store and gas station is coming to Liberty Township and other parts of the Tri-State.

The Liberty Township Board of Zoning Trustees approved the plans to build Wawa Gas Station Feb. 7 and it will be located on Cincinnati-Dayton Road near a Skyline Chili and Woodhouse Spa.

According to our media partners at the Enquirer, the store will be a one-story, 5,915-square-foot building with outdoor seating.

Wawa is best known for its large food selection, such as built-to-order hoagies, breakfast sandwiches, freshly brewed coffee and more.

In addition to the soon-to-be Liberty Township location, Wawa is planning on opening multiple locations in Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky in 2025.

Currently, there is a closed car wash building on the lot that the Wawa will be built on.

Real Estate Project Engineer of Greater Cincinnati Robert Grassman told the Enquirer that demolition will begin “within 60 days of following closing.”

The history of Wawa

Wawa, Inc. was founded in New Jersey in 1803. The name Wawa comes from the Native American word for the Canadian goose.

What started out as a privately held company, turned into a dairy farming business. In 1902, the owner, George Wood decided to build a small processing plant in Wawa, Pennsylvania.

The milk business eventually became a success for George and his family, and his grandson later decided to open the first Wawa Food Market in 1964.

Today, the company is an “every day stop” for some people with numerous food and drink selections.

There are currently over 950 convenience retail stores and 750 of them offer gas.

