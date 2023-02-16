Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Coffee Talk
Black History Month

I-275 South closed in Anderson due to crash

A five-car crash on I-275 Thursday evening.
A five-car crash on I-275 Thursday evening.(ODOT)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 6:25 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - All southbound lanes of interstate 275 are closed between US-50 and US-32 in Anderson Township due to a crash involving five vehicles.

There are no serious injuries, according to Ohio State Highway Partol.

No word on how long the interstate will remain closed.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reds President and COO Phil Castellini
MLB commish calls out Reds’ Castellini for ‘unfortunate’ comments
First responders were originally called to the Roselawn scene for two people in cardiac arrest.
Husband, wife dead in Roselawn murder-suicide, police say
UC Health doctor accused of luring patients to home for unlicensed genital exams
Wawa plans to expand into Ohio, Indiana and Kentucky.
Greater Cincinnati Wawa location revealed
A dive team was called in to search the pond on Stone Mill Road.
Coroner identifies man who drowned in Colerain Township pond

Latest News

An artist's rendering of Fifty West Brewing's Deerfield Township taproom and outdoor space,...
Fifty West coming to Warren County with sprawling outdoor entertainment space
Florence principal retiring
Florence community comes together for principal’s special send-oof
Joe Burrow after practice in Los Angeles on Friday, Feb. 11,
Joe Burrow, Jason Derulo to invest in women’s pro sports team
Lok Jogi and Lokendra Jogi, both 18, are facing charges that include breaking and entering and...
2 people arrested after 1 of 3 stolen puppies found