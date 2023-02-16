I-275 South closed in Anderson due to crash
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 6:25 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - All southbound lanes of interstate 275 are closed between US-50 and US-32 in Anderson Township due to a crash involving five vehicles.
There are no serious injuries, according to Ohio State Highway Partol.
No word on how long the interstate will remain closed.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.