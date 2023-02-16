I-275 South closed in Anderson due to crash

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - All southbound lanes of interstate 275 are closed between US-50 and US-32 in Anderson Township due to a crash involving five vehicles.

There are no serious injuries, according to Ohio State Highway Partol.

No word on how long the interstate will remain closed.

I-275 South is CLOSED 3.4 miles beyond Milford Pkwy/US-50 (MM: 61.8), due to a crash. Use alternate routes and check https://t.co/d4Hx8c9IGW for updates. — ODOT Cincinnati (@ODOT_Cincinnati) February 16, 2023

